One person was injured as a result of a fire in a northside Lethbridge house on Wednesday night. Fire and Emergency Services officials responded to a residential fire on Eagle Road, and when they arrived found a fire in the basement of the home.

Fire crews were able to knock down the blaze in short order, and all occupants had safely exited the house before Fire crews arrived. However, one adult in the home was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

The damage estimate is $150,000 and the cause is still under investigation.