The Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) says it wants the public to be aware there are resources available for people who may be struggling with secondary traumatic stress after reading about a case involving the assault of an infant.

“Secondary traumatic stress is the emotional impact that results when an individual hears about the first-hand traumatic experiences of another. Each year thousands of Canadians endure the trauma of abuse, violence, natural disasters and other adverse events,” reads a new release from the police service. “These experiences can give rise to significant emotional issues that can profoundly disrupt lives and, at times, require contact with helping professionals.”

Support can be found at www.wellnesstogether.ca or through the Canadian Mental Health Association 24 Hour Distress Line, 403-327-7905.

Police also want the public to be aware of a publication ban in place regarding the case. The police service says it is aware of many posts online alleging the identity of the six-week-old victim and both parents facing charges of assault and sexual assault.

“We understand this investigation is deeply troubling and has had a significant impact on the community resulting in an outpouring of support for the infant and condemnation of the two accused,” reads a news release from LPS. “Many people may not be aware there is a court-imposed publication ban in currently in effect. The ban prohibits publishing the identity of the victim and any information that could lead to her identity, including the names of her accused parents. This ban applies to everyone – law enforcement, media outlets and members of the public.”