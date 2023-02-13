A Sparwood man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop in Fort Macleod lead to the seizure of a firearm and break in tools. Alberta RCMP officers were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 2 on Feb. 9 around 6:00 p.m., when they saw a vehicle heading east, driving 178 kilometres an hour.

After stopping the 2003 Volkswagen Golf, officers found a sawed off shotgun, ammunition and break and enter tools. The driver was arrested for dangerous driving and after an investigation, is facing nearly 20 charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm, flight from police and driving without insurance, registration or a license.

Jacob Douglas Mayne, 22, has since been released with a court date of March 8, 2023, in Fort McLeod.