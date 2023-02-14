One man was found dead after a house fire Monday afternoon.

Crews from three Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services stations responded to the scene in the 800 block of 27 Street North around 2:00 p.m. When they arrived, a significant amount of smoke was coming from the home. Officials say crews quickly put out a small fire on the main floor and found the male occupant deceased.

Lethbridge Fire and EMS, along with police are investigating the fire. Officials say the man’s death is not believed to be criminal in nature and they will not be releasing any more information. Damage to the home is estimated to be around $200,000.