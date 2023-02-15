High school students from across the country will now have the chance to take part in a unique summer study program at the University of Lethbridge.

Grade 10 and 11 students are able to participate in the STEAM—science, technology, engineering, arts, and math—focused program that includes a hands-on, collaborative learning approach that gives students access to mentors.

The university will be joining a growing network of 22 universities across the Country that will play hsot to the month-long program in July.

“I am very excited about this partnership because it will attract high-school students to visit ULethbridge and participate in various activities on campus as well as in Lethbridge and throughout the surrounding area,” says Dr. Trushar Patel, chemistry & biochemistry researcher and associate dean in the Faculty of Arts & Science.

While Dr. Matt Letts, dean of the Faculty of Arts & Science, says the University is pleased to showcase the University experience to the younger, incoming generation.

“We are delighted by this new partnership with Shad Canada, which highlights ULethbridge as a national leader in the delivery of quality hands-on learning experience at all stages, and to do so within one of the finest research and training facilities in Canada,” says Letts.

This program is thanks to a partnership with Shad Canada, which is an Ontario-based company. SHAD encourages students to work together and build meaningful relationships with others outside of their home province. Students are able to learn different perspectives from those around them.

Tim Jackson, President and CEO, Shad Canada says,”Adding another campus in Alberta helps us to meet the demand of Canadian youth looking for a summer STEAM and entrepreneurship experience.”

“The University of Lethbridge’s approach to research-informed teaching and learning is exactly the type of university partner we are excited to work with,” adds Jackson.

Students with Shad work together on a 27-day period to find solutions to real-world problems and issues like water management and food security.