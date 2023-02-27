A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 33-year-old woman in connection to a fire at the Holiday Inn on Mayor Magrath Drive on Feb. 24.

Kerissa Rikki Tyrell Plume is facing arson charges, along with disregard for human life and failing to comply with release order conditions. Police say she was admitted to the hospital after the fire, but she left later in the evening.

The Lethbridge Police Service is asking anyone who may know where she is to contact them and reference file 23004291.

Fire crews were called to the hotel fire around 1 a.m. and contained it to a single room. Nobody else was injured, but occupants were displaced because of smoke and water damage.

The activation of the sprinkler system resulted in about $1 million in damages. Fire investigators determined the fire was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials.