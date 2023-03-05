April 7, 2023, is the 5th Annual Green Shirt Day and this years goal is to inspire 100,000 people across the country to become registered organ and tissue donors.

Green Shirt Day began as a way to remember, honour, and recognize the victims and families of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash on April 6, 2018, where of the 29 passengers, 16 lost their lives, including Logan Boulet of Lethbridge who passed away the following day, on April 7.

Boulet signed up to be an organ donor the year before, and because of that was able to save six lives with organ and tissue donation. When news spread of this, around 150,000 people registered to become organ donors—which is still the largest number of Canadians ever registered in history and was all because of Boulet.

Boulet’s family spoke at City Hall on Friday discussing the importance of Green Shirt Day and organ and tissue donation. Boulet’s father, Toby Boulet, says that seeing Canada light up green every year is something special.

“I like to light up Canada, I like that Niagara Falls lights up, I like that Calgary Tower lights up, I like that B. C Place lights up, the High Level Bridge lights up, and I love that Lethbridge City Hall lights up.”

Those looking to show support on Green Shirt Day can do so by registering as a donor, hold a Green Shirt Day event or be an ambassador, organize an online registration drive, light up your neighbourhood in green, purchase an official Green Shirt Day shirt, and learn more about the importance of organ donation.

Green Shirt day is led by the Boulet Family and Canadian Transplant Association, in partnership with Canada’s Organ and Tissue Donation Community, Canadian Blood Services, and the Kidney Foundation of Canada.