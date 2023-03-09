A special weather statement for Lethbridge and area from Environment Canada has been replaced with a snowfall warning.

Heavy snow is expected to total between 10 and 20 cm on Friday, starting early in the morning. The weather warning says it is expected to continue snowing throughout the day and taper off Friday night.

Environment Canada is reminding residents to be prepared for quickly changing travel conditions.

The snowfall warning includes the city, Coaldale, Picture Butte and much of southern Alberta.

The snow is not expected to continue through the weekend and Environment Canada is predicting highs above zero next week.