Residents will need to use the new Transit Customer Service Office at the Park ‘n Ride City Centre location or city for any transit or fare assistance once the end of the month hits.

The Lethbridge Transit office at 4 Avenue North will be closed to the public starting Friday, September 29.

Residents can use the new Transit Customer Service Centre at the Park ‘n’ Ride City Centre Station on 5 Avenue South or at City Hall for any Transit or LT Fare card assistance.

The change is to reflect improvements to customer service access to existing facilities like the Park ‘n’ Ride and City Hall.

In addition to those two locations, residents can contact 311 with any inquiries they may have.

Transit information is also available on the city’s website and includes fares, vendor locations, transit schedules, trip planner, and more.