Transit users will notice a payment change when they use the service starting October 1.

The Ride-On-Demand (ROD) service will now require payment and Breeze cards to be changed to the LT Fare card or app. After Sunday, Breeze cards will no longer be accepted.

The change was implemented during the cityLINK pilot project, when it was a free service. The upgraded fare collection system was launched in July, and now the fee will be collected. The ROD service is part of Lethbridge Transit, and residents who use transfers to switch buses will be able to continue to do so.

The LT Fare card is available at City Hall, the Park ‘n’ ride and other vendor locations. The new cards will be free until October 1 with the purchase of rides or a pass. Once October 2 hits, the card will cost $5. Residents who plan on transferring their balance off a Breeze card to the new LT Fare card will still receive a new card and this can be done at City of Lethbridge locations.

Those looking to purchase bus fare can do so anytime, through the LT Fare app, or the website. There is also the tap to pay option for single use as well as paying with cash.

More information on transit fares, changes, and bus routes can be found on the transit website.