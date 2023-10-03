Lethbridge Police are looking to return two diamond rings back to their rightful owners.

On April 26th, a white gold, tear drop diamond ring was found in London Drugs with a Loss Prevention Officer turning it into police. Then on July 14, a community member found a white gold, diamond solitaire ring at the westside Safeway Gas Bar, and turned it into LPS.

LPS has thus far been unsuccessful in locating the rightful owners.

For the rings to be claimed, proof of ownership is to be provided in the form of a serial number, appraisal document, or other identifying information that would help to confirm correct ownership.

To claim them, residents can contact the LPS Property and Exhibits Unit at 403-330-5017 and reference the corresponding file number, the tear drop ring is file 23052192 and the solitaire ring is file 23054068.