As November approaches, The Royal Canadian Legion General Stewart Branch is reminding residents that can begin purchasing poppies starting Oct. 28.

Glenn Miller, Communications Co-chair of the General Stewart Branch, says “As keepers of Remembrance we want to ensure citizens proudly show their appreciation of the sacrifices for the freedom we enjoy today by having them “just wear a poppy” throughout the campaign.”

Poppies will be available starting Saturday and youth groups will be out in the community that morning offering poppies to the public and cadets will be to various business in the afternoon. Businesses will receive poppy boxes starting Sunday by volunteers.

“The Legion encourages people to wear a poppy as a visual pledge to never forget those who served and sacrificed,” says Jeff Alden, Chair of the Poppy committee.

- Advertisement -

Remembrance Day is on Nov. 11 and they’re will be two services, one outside at the Cenotaph with a scheduled flyover of a 1952 Harvard Mark IV flown by Geoffrey Brayne. There will also be an indoor service at the Lethbridge & District Exhibition Agrifood Hub. For both events the public is asked to be there by 10:40 a.m.

Along with Remembrance Day services, there will be a flag raising ceremony at City Hall on Nov. 3 at 11 a.m., a banner will also be located near the Cenotaph that will mark 4th Avenue as Veteran’s Avenue.

The Lethbridge Hurricanes will also be hosting a Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 10 with a special ceremony at centre ice to mark the 75th Anniversary of United Nations Peacekeeping

More information on Remembrance Day services and activities, or to make a poppy donation, can be found on the Legion’s website.