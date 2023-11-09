The public is being warned about an increase in reports of grandparent scams in the City of Lethbridge.

According to the Lethbridge Police Service, the scam typically involves a call made by the suspect, saying they are a family member in trouble and need money immediately to get out of it.

“The caller may also pretend to be a police officer or lawyer acting on the grandchild’s behalf. They will ask for cash and then send an associate, posing as a police officer, bail bondsman or some other official, to collect the money,” says LPS. “Victims are given a variety of reasons why they have to keep quiet and not speak to anyone about the situation.”

According to officials, along with asking for money, the individuals may also ask for payment via gift cards, bitcoin or e-transfer.

- Advertisement -

Tips to avoid being a victim of this scam include checking the identity and legitimacy of the person calling by contacting the grandchild or family member directly to verify the story or calling the police station or courthouse if they claim to be a member of law enforcement or the court system.

“Do not use any phone numbers or other contact details provided by the caller to try and verify information.”

As well, police are reminding residents that bail is always paid in person at the police station, courthouse, or correctional facility, and a receipt is always provided. No one will ever be sent to a person’s home to collect cash to pay for bail.