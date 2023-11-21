Toy donations can be used to pay off parking tickets at Alberta Health Services facilities again this year. Tickets issued between Nov. 6 and Dec. 15 can be cleared with a donation of an unwrapped toy in its original packaging, worth at least $25.

“Last year was a huge success as we collected more than 470 toys province wide,” says Nick Ternovatsky, director of parking for AHS. “Given its past success and positive reception, we are happy to launch it once again this holiday season.”

Toys can be dropped off at any AHS parking office and will be donated to various organizations. To be gifted to kids across the province.

Recommended donations include books, science kits, electronics, art supplies, legos and baby toys. Gift cards for families will also be accepted.