Alberta’s Balzac Billy takes centre stage tomorrow, as the “Prairie Prognosticator” predicts either an early spring or more winter weather ahead. The man-sized gopher mascot is scheduled to emerge from his winter nap Friday at 8 a.m.

Groundhog Day continues to be a weird, but wonderful tradition every February 2 – in Alberta, across Canada and throughout the United States.

Pennsylvania is home to Punxsutawney Phil, a furry forecaster featured in the Bill Murray holiday classic from Gobbler’s Knob. According to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, Phil first appeared in the local newspaper in 1886. In Ontario, Wiarton Willie might cast a shadow foretelling six more weeks of winter or no shadow could mean an early spring.

Human pioneers of the prophetic kind include French astrologer and physician Nostradamus and Saskatchewan pig spleen seer Gus Wickstrom. People around the world have credited Nostradamus with predicting pivotal events in history. Wickstrom’s tradition involves the division of a pig spleen into six sections, which represents a month from January to June. Specific weather events are indicated by abnormalities in the spleen.

Unfortunately, Lethbridge doesn’t have its very own official Groundhog Day mascot or any known seers of meat or wheat. Maybe it’s time for the area to introduce a “Lethbridge Larry” or a “Southern Alberta Annie” to predict more snow and bitter cold or more record high temperatures.

For more on Balzac Billy’s 2024 prediction, check out MyLethbridgeNow.com Feb. 2 for an update.