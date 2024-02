Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services responded to the 1200 block of 3 Ave South for a report of a structure fire at about 5:35 a.m. this morning.

Fire crews from three stations arrived to find evidence of a dumpster fire that had spread to the exterior of a business. The fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and damage is estimated to be less than $50,000.