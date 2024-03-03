The parents of an infant are facing aggravated assault charges after their infant daughter was allegedly taken to hospital with a possibly “life-altering” injury last fall.

According to the Lethbridge Police Service on November 27th the baby girl was taken to Chinook Regional Hospital with what doctors determined to be a broken arm caused by significant force. The baby was removed from the parent’s custody by Child and Family Services.

Police say there has been an open investigation ongoing since last fall, and on March 1st the baby’s 33-year-old mother and 39-year-old father were arrested. To protect the identity of the victim officials say they will not be releasing the names of the accused, both of whom face charges of aggravated assault, failing to provide necessaries of life and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The 33-year-old was remanded into custody, while the 39-year-old was released, both are scheduled to appear in court at the beginning of March. Police say that no further information will be released.