Alberta Health Services public health teams and programs operating out of the Lethbridge Train Station will move to the Melcor Centre in the summer.

“This relocation will consolidate all public health programs in one location, providing clients with convenient access to multidisciplinary healthcare teams and resources,” reads a news release from AHS. “In the lead up to the move, public health staff will notify affected clients individually and signage will be posted at the Train Station. Following the move, clients will be automatically booked for appointments at Melcor Centre.”

AHS says there is renovation work underway and a timeline for the move is dependent on it getting done.

“Staff have been preparing for this move for several months and look forward to welcoming clients to this new space,” AHS says.

Public health programs include pre- and post-natal supports, immunization, population health program, preschool/school oral health services, public health nursing, sexual reproductive health, environmental public health, comprehensive school health and public health nutrition.