Lethbridge ranks second in a recent study of top 10 burglary hotspots in Canada with a rate of 764 recorded incidents per 100,000 residents. Alberta takes three positions with Edmonton ranking seventh at 547 and Calgary in the eighth spot at 519 reported burglaries.

According to the survey, breaking and entering incidents in Canada seem to be on the rise, with a reported 132,897 cases in 2022, or a 5.5 per cent increase from the previous year.

Surprisingly, this rise came after a period of declining incidents. The research team at Handybros gathered data from Statistics Canada relating to burglary offences in Canadian cities.

“While these findings may be alarming for those residing in the top 10 cities, it’s imperative to know the risks we face where we live,” says a spokesperson from Handybros. “People living in these cities may feel it necessary to upgrade their home security measures and to ensure their insurance can protect them, their assets and their belongings.”