Taber police are warning residents after multiple drug overdoses in the community. Police say they are aware of two, possibly three recent drug overdoses in town and they are concerned for public safety.

“Please share with your family members, and those who are abusing illegal substances, that they are at significant risk when consuming street drugs,” reads a notice from the police service. “What you believe is one drug, may be tainted with a different substance and can lead to an overdose situation, hospitalization and potentially death.”

Police officials say southern Alberta officers have found fentanyl laced cocaine, which poses a significant risk.

“If you or a loved one needs assistance in accessing help for drug abuse, please reach out to the Taber Police for addiction treatment information, access to the Virtual Opioid Dependency Program, or simply support for families of those suffering from drug use and abuse,” the police service says.