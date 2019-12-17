Drs. Toshimasa Yasukata, president of HGU (centre), and Mike Mahon, U of L president and vice-chancellor, and Andy Hakin, vice-president academic and provost, met recently to formalize a double-degree agreement. Photo courtesy of the University of Lethbridge.

The University of Lethbridge and it’s oldest international partner have signed a new “double-degree agreement.”

It means students at Hokkai-Gakuen University can complete their first two years in Japan, followed by two years in Lethbridge, to earn degrees from both institutions.

The U of L and Hokkai-Gakuen, which is located in Sapporo, have a 38 year partnership of faculty and student exchanges with dozens of faculty and hundreds of students visiting each institution.