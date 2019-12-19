A Special Weather Statement for SNOW has been issued for the Pincher Creek, Waterton, and Crowsnest Pass areas as well as Kananskis and Canmore.

Beginning tonight, a stream of pacific moisture will bring a sharp contrast in weather across the Rocky Mountains until Saturday morning.

Communities and highways close to the British Columbia border could see total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 centimetres, while the eastern slopes of the Rockies will see warm, dry, and gusty conditions.

Warming temperatures could cause some precipitation to fall as rain or wet snow, especially in valleys at lower elevations.

Holiday travel through the mountains could be difficult Friday and Saturday on routes such as highways 1, 3 and 93.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.