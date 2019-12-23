Police in Taber have arrested a man who they say was in that town simply to undertake criminal activity and victimize the community.

On Friday night (Dec. 20), officers were called to the Walmart parking lot in Taber after a report of a theft from a vehicle. The suspect was gone by the time police arrived.

Early Sunday, officers spotted a man at a local hotel matching the description of the person involved in the Walmart theft.

After a short foot chase, Taber Police arrested the man and following a search of his hotel room officers found crystal meth, stolen property, and break and enter tools.

24 year old Austin Cody Jay Graham of Caroline, Alberta is facing a number of charges.

Taber Police say Graham is also wanted on numerous arrest warrants in Sundre for firearms and weapons offences and was also found to be in breach of conditions stemming from a charge of conspiracy to commit murder earlier this year based out of the Didsbury.

The suspect was scheduled to appear in court in Lethbridge Monday (Dec. 23).

Taber Police say this is another example of transient individuals coming to town to victimize the community.