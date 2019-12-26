Mounties in Cardston are investigating a sudden death in that southern Alberta town following a fire early on Christmas Day.

RCMP were called to a motel just after midnight on Wednesday (Dec. 25) after reports of a structure fire.

Crews arrived and started evacuating all occupied rooms, however witnesses said they saw a man inside the motel who wasn’t coming out.

Emergency personnel managed to get inside and found a man gravely injured. He was transported to hospital in Lethbridge and later died.

Cardston RCMP say they are reaching out to those who feel alone over the holidays, or any time of the year, to contact the Alberta Health Services Mental Health Help Line.