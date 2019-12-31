Lethbridge Police are investigating the sudden death of a baby.

Officers were called to Chinook Regional Hospital early Tuesday morning (Dec. 31) after receiving a call from the Medical Examiner to look into the death of a six month old boy.

LPS say the investigation determined the infant was placed on a bed earlier in the evening to sleep. After a period of time, the father checked on the child and found he was not breathing.

The mother called 911 and CPR was performed by the parents until paramedics arrived. The infant was transported to CRH where he was pronounced dead.

Lethbridge Police say no other information will be released until an autopsy is completed.