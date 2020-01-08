A trial has been set for this spring for a Lethbridge man who’s facing assault and weapon charges.

It’s alleged that 29 year old Nathan Brewer hit a 39 year old man in the head outside the Supervised Consumption Site (SCS) and then stabbed him in the face last September.

Brewer was arrested the next day and charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon.

His judge alone trial in Lethbridge Provincial Court has been scheduled for June 4th.