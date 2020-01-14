Local stakeholders committed to the value of play are inviting residents to attend the first ever PLAY! Summit taking place next week.

Lethbridge Plays is a collaboration of local organizations, businesses, educators and individuals who recognize the positive impact play can have.

Lethbridge Early Years Coalition Coordinator, Vicki Hazelwood, says the half day summit next Tuesday will include a keynote presentation by Dr. Anna Kirova from the University of Alberta called “Learning to Play, Playing to Learn.”

She says play is foundational in the development of children, as they learn how to resolve conflict, learn about themselves and the world around them, learn how to regulate emotions, and learn how to negotiate with their peers.

The summit takes place at the Main Branch of the Lethbridge Public Library Jan. 21 and anyone interested is asked to pre-register online.