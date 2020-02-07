A home along the 200 block of University Dr W, where Lethbridge Police are investigating an apparent homicide. Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com (Pat Siedlecki)

Lethbridge Police on scene on the west side Friday morning (Feb. 7) to investigate a homicide that took place late Thursday night (Feb. 6).

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home along the 200 block of University Drive West around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday (Feb. 6), where a 35-year old man was found dead inside. Preliminary investigation has determined that this was not a random incident, and there is no ongoing risk to neighbours or the public.

Police are currently on scene at the home along University Drive, as well as a second residence along Henderson Lake Boulevard.

The man’s body will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Calgary for an autopsy this afternoon.

LPS are expected to provide further comment during a media availability later this morning.