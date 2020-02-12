Charges have been laid, following a two vehicle crash on Lethbridge’s west side Tuesday night (Feb. 11).

Lethbridge Police say officers responded to University Drive between Bridge Drive and Highway 3 just before 6:30 pm. Prior to them arriving however, a caller reported the man driving one of the vehicles was running away from the scene.

The suspect was quickly located though, uninjured, laying down in a field just east of Burnco.

The driver of the second vehicle was trapped in his vehicle and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation has determined the pick-up truck involved in the crash had been stolen earlier in the day. It was heading northbound on University Drive when it lost control. The driver then over-corrected, the truck crossed the centre line and hit a southbound SUV, pushing that vehicle into the ditch.

LPS also say various documents found inside the pick-up, not belonging to the registered owner, were later determined to be stolen as well.

25 year old Joshua Ryan McArthur of Lethbridge is facing charges of dangerous driving, possession of stolen property over $5000 and possession of stolen identity documents as well as numerous offences under the Traffic Safety Act.

McArthur was released under a number of conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on March 26th.