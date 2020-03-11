Weather this winter have been causing problems in Lethbridge County.

We’ve seen several days of chinook conditions over the past few months and that has resulted in soil erosion in many areas.

The County says recent cycles of freezing and thawing, paired with periods of high winds, have made soil very susceptible to erosion.

Farmers in Lethbridge County is being encouraged to monitor their fields and take steps to prevent further issues. It’s a big concern. For each inch of topsoil lost to erosion , crop yield can be lowered by several bushels per acre.

Recent high winds have also caused issues with sprinklers blowing onto roads. People living in the County are asked to ensure wheel move sprinklers are tied down to prevent any safety hazards on County roads.

Any local producers who want more information on how to protect against erosion can call Lethbridge County.