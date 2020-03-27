Resources are being put into place to help Lethbridge’s homeless population as the City continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fritz Sick gymnasium will transition to a temporary homeless shelter to provide individuals with the space needed to follow Alberta Health’s recommended physical distancing guidelines.

A block of rooms has also been secured at a local motel as self-isolation unit for the homeless population.

Clients who fail the COVID-19 screening protocols established by AHS will be housed there until they are symptom free.

Once the Fritz Sick shelter is operational, the current shelter will be used as an intox (safe sobering) facility.