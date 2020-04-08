Air Canada is rehiring thousands of employees who were laid off last week.

The airline giant will be using the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy. It took several days for the company to determine with government officials if they qualified for the 75% wage subsidy.

The government aid is only for companies that have seen a 30% or more loss of its gross revenue. Over 16,000 employees will be rehired and it will be retroactive to March 15th.

Air Canada’s Chief Executive Officer Calin Rovinescu and Chief Financial Officer Micheal Rosseau are giving up 100% of their salaries.