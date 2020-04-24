The midway at Whoop-Up Days 2018. Photo credit to Lethbridge Exhibition Park

There will be no Whoop-Up Days this year.

Lethbridge Exhibition Park making that announcement Friday morning (Apr. 24) in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

It doesn’t come as a surprise though given the province’s decision on Thursday to not allow any large summer events with more than 15 people.

The cancellation of Whoop-Up Days follows announcements Thursday that both the Calgary Stampede and K-Days in Edmonton were no-gos.

Exhibition Park fully supports the decision by Alberta Health Services which, GM Rudy Friesen says is in the best interest of the health and safety of the community. “Even though we are in the business of mass gatherings, now is not the time.”

Meanwhile, all facilities on the exhibition grounds remain closed to the public.

Circumstances surrounding the holding of the Farmer’s Markets are still being worked out.