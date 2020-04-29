The flood in the Fort McMurray area has claimed a life.

Don Scott, Mayor of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo confirmed Wednesday the death was water-related on the Athabasca River north of the community. Officials have reached out to the deceased’s family with offers of help.

More than 13,000 people in Fort Mac have been evacuated.

The Alberta government is now offering emergency payments to individuals who have had to evacuate due to the flooding in northern Alberta, including Mackenzie County. Those being sheltered in hotels and other accommodations will have their costs covered by the province and local municipalities.

“I know you are worried about your homes and you’re likely concerned about how you will pay for expenses, while you’re away,” says Minister of Community and Social Services Rajan Sawhney. “Together, we will help you get through this.”

Those eligible will receive $1,250 per adult and $500 per dependent child, which will be e-transferred for those able, or other arrangements can be made.

Roughly 13,000 people have been forced by their homes by an ice jam that caused major flooding in Fort McMurray’s downtown.