A Lethbridge pharmacy is reporting one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

An email sent out by Shoppers Drug Mart says a worker at the Shoppers on 26th Avenue North hasn’t been at the store since April 28th.

Lobalws, the company that owns Shoppers, says it is taking additional steps at the store above and beyond their daily disinfectant protocols and social distancing practices.

Those include a thorough deep-clean, and sanitization of the store and investigating that employee’s recent shifts and direct contacts.

The company is also notifying customers who recently used that Shoppers location as a precaution.