The Prime Minister is assuring businesses the government will continue to be there for them.

New jobless numbers out Friday (May 8) showed the Canadian economy has shed three million jobs since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

In a tweet Friday morning, Justin Trudeau says that is a “difficult” reminder there are Canadians across the country that need support.

In his daily briefing, he announced the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy for employers will be extended past the end of June. Although he was light on details, Trudeau says we will hear more next week.

Trudeau PM says the government will continue to be there. “The wage subsidy will continue to be there to help you keep your employees on the payroll. If you had to lay-off people try to rehire them, they are the people that will help us kick-start the economy in both the short and long term.”

So far businesses have applied for the 75% wage subsidy to the equivalent of about two million employees.

There are Canadians across the country who need our support, and the job numbers released today are a difficult but important reminder of that. We are doing everything we can to make sure you get the support you need – right now and in the weeks and months to come. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 8, 2020

