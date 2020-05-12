With the word “new normal” being thrown around all the time, Canada’s top doctor gave a summarized definition of what to expect in the next few months.

According to Dr. Theresa Tam, the new normal would include the recognition that COVID-19 has not yet been eliminated and that it’s in all countries in the world.

She says the federal government is looking towards things like surveys to see how much of the population may have been infected with a virus in the past, but Tam suspects based on international surveys so far, that percentage is going to be relatively low so there’s not going to be a lot of immune people in Canada.

She says the new normal means that extreme caution has to be practiced when it comes to relaxing public health measures.

Tam says Canadians must continue to observe some public health practices like staying home when you’re sick and washing your hands. She adds physical distancing means the public will not be seeing mass gatherings anytime soon. She says provinces will continue to look at small gatherings, particularly ones of importance to the cultural and social contexts of Canada, for the possibility of doing those gatherings in a very safe manner.

Tam says Canadians will have to change their approach to those normal gatherings, like the need to maintain your own little bubble at a distance from others when in public. She says in this new environment Canadians will continue to see grocery stores with social distance markers, as well as plexiglass to protect workers.

Tam says what fundamentally characterizes this new normal daily life is that it will not look the same as before January and so listen very carefully to local public health authorities.