The federal government is opening up some national parks and historic sites, but not for a few more weeks yet.

The parks will be open for day use only starting June 1st, as camping will remain off-limits.

Trails, green spaces, and waterways will be available for use but physical distancing rules will apply.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says getting fresh air is important, but we all have to be responsible about it. “We have to be prepared to make adjustments as needed.”

Waterton Lake National Park has been closed down for the past number of weeks with access to the townsite only allowed for residents and contractors working in the park.