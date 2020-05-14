For the second time in a year, the City of Lethbridge has a new City Manager and he comes to southern Alberta with an extensive military background.

Craig Dalton recently resigned his position as the federal government’s veterans ombudsman based in Prince Edward Island. He’s also a retired colonel, a 25 year veteran with the Canadian Army.

Lethbridge Mayor Chris Spearman says Dalton comes to Lethbridge with extensive experience.

“His exceptional leadership, extensive experience as deputy minister at the provincial level and his ability to lead through change, makes him the right candidate to steer the City of Lethbridge through this pandemic and beyond. On behalf of City Council, we welcome Mr. Dalton to Lethbridge. We have no doubt that he will serve this community well,” says Spearman.

In a statement, Dalton says he’s honoured to be working for the City of Lethbridge and to call the city his new home. “I am a strong believer in values-based leadership, focusing on the importance of innovation, relationships and communication as keys pillars in good public service.”

In previous roles, Dalton led an 1800-member province-wide organization with a $1.3B budget responsible for the delivery of social services and programming as Deputy Minister of Social Development for the Government of New Brunswick. Other roles include Deputy Minister of Public Safety, CEO for Canadian Forces Base Gagetown and Strategic HR Advisor for the Canadian Armed Forces.

Dalton replaces Bramwell Strain who resigned as City Manager late last year due to personal reasons.