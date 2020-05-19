A Lethbridge man is being accused of uttering threats and pointing a firearm outside the southside Walmart over the weekend.

Police were called to the store around noon on Sunday after a physical altercation between the man and two loss prevention officers.

The struggle escalated with the suspect pulling a handgun and pointing it at them.

Two days before, the same man had gotten into a verbal dispute regarding a return and threatened to come back and cause harm.

Police located the suspect a short time later and seized a back pack containing BB gun pellets and CO2 canisters but no firearm, real or fake, was found.

34 year old Jordan James Sargeant has been charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, causing a disturbance, assault, and two counts of pointing a firearm.

He’s due in court July 30.