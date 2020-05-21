A total of 33 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Alberta Thursday (May 21).

That brings the provincial tally to 6,768, though 84% of them are now recovered. There are 926 active cases, including 59 people in hospital, six of them in the ICU.

Four additional deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours, all residents of continuing care facilities in Calgary. The death toll now sits at 132 in Alberta.

Here in the South Zone there were four new cases (1,216 total) two of them in Lethbridge (both on the west side) and one each in Medicine Hat (total 36) and Cardston County (total 22).

Lethbridge cases as of May 21, 2020

West Lethbridge: 11 cases (4 active, 7 recovered)

South Lethbridge: 12 cases: (4 active, 8 recovered)

North Lethbridge: 3 cases (1 active, 2 recovered)

The province also reports Thursday the outbreaks at southern Alberta’s meat processing plants appear to be moving in the right direction with only 5 active cases at the Cargill plant in High River and 10 active cases at JBS in Brooks.

Since the onset of the pandemic, more than 225,000 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Alberta.