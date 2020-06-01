Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health reporting an increase in active COVID-19 cases in the Edmonton Zone.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says many of the new cases, upwards of ten, can be traced back to two private family gatherings.

Even though restrictions have been relaxed a bit, she says it’s still important to remain vigilant as the virus has not gone away.

Province-wide there were 34 new COVID-19 cases in the past day and no new deaths.

The South Zone recorded four new cases and all were in Cypress County.

Of Alberta’s total cases, 92 per cent are now considered recovered.