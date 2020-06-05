Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health says Friday’s COVID-19 numbers are worth celebrating.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says 6,455 new tests were done in the past day which is the highest that number has been in a single 24-hour period.

With that, the province recorded only seven new cases which is the lowest daily number of new cases since March 12.

Hinshaw says active cases continue to trend downward with just 328 in Alberta right now.

Of the province’s total cases, 93 per cent have recovered.

There were no additional deaths over the past day.

As of Friday’s update, 44 people were in hospital with the virus and six of them are in the ICU.

No new cases were reported in the South Zone on Friday.