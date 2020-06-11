One of two men has admitted to his involvement in a drug-related assault in downtown Lethbridge last year.

19-year old Dre Sweet Grass pleaded guilty on Monday to a single charge of aggravate assault.

In early December, Lethbridge Police say a 37-year old man was bear sprayed, hit in the head several times with a metal object and had some cash stolen from him while in Galt Gardens.

He was taken to hospital, treated and released.

Sweet Grass was sentenced to 9 months in jail for his involvement in the attack but he’s already served that much time in pre-trial custody, meaning he was free to go on Monday.

Sweet Grass is subject to 18 months of probation and he cannot own any firearms for the next 10 years.

Another man accused in this case, 43-year old Steven Quebec, is also charged with aggravated assault and robbery.

He’ll be back in Lethbridge Provincial Court July 27, 2020 for trial.