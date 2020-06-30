A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in a staff member at a Lethbridge care home.

The Good Samaritan Society tells our radio station a person who works at their West Highlands Centre has tested positive for the virus.

In an email, Good Sams says according to public health the risk of transmission is considered low as the employee had no significant contact with residents or other staff members and that personal protective equipment protocols were followed.

Good Sams says it’s working with Alberta Health Services on this positive COVID case and are following all public health orders.

All employees who work at the West Highlands location as well as residents, their families, and legal guardians have all been notified.