The City of Lethbridge is doing a little back tracking on a fire ban in the river valley.

The City had lifted the ban Thursday morning (July 9), however in the afternoon a decision was to put the ban back in place.

Even though the fire risk has subsided in the River Valley, the ban will remain to discourage social gatherings and protect the community from the transmission of COVID-19.

The City says residents are reminded the virus is still here and we must remain vigilant by maintaining physical distancing at all times and limiting those social gatherings.

Meanwhile, there are still fire advisories in a few spots around southern Alberta including Lethbridge County, Foothills County, County of Forty Mile, and the Crowsnest Pass.