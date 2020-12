A Wind WARNING has been issued for southwest Alberta, including the Lethbridge region.

Strong wind with gusts between 100-120 km/h are expected to develop overnight Saturday into Sunday over southwestern Alberta.

The warnings area includes Lethbridge, Taber, Milk River, Claresholm, Cardston, Fort Macleod, Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek, and Waterton.

These strong winds are forecast to weaken Sunday afternoon.