LETHBRIDGE, AB – The current Chair of the Lethbridge Police Commission is resigning.

Simon Griffiths has been on the commission for five years and in a written statement says he’s enjoyed his time but feels it is time to move on to new endeavours.

The City of Lethbridge says work is underway to recruit a new chair and appoint a new member to the Commission, which is expected to happen in the new year.

Media Statement from Mr. Griffiths

“I have committed half a decade to serving on the Lethbridge Police Commission and I have thoroughly enjoyed my time.

I have had the opportunity to meet many of the dedicated LPS members and staff who come to work each day and perform their jobs to the highest professional and ethical standards. The residents of Lethbridge should be very proud of the police service they have protecting their safety and wellbeing each day.

I have given a great amount of energy to this position over the last five years and now feel it is time to move on to new endeavours. I would like to thank all of my fellow Commission colleagues for their efforts and dedication. It has been an honour and a privilege to be a part of this important work.”