LETHBRIDGE, AB – Lower numbers of new COVID-19 infections being reported over the past five days across Alberta.

A total of 4,488 new cases of COVID-19 were tallied between Dec. 23 and Dec. 27. The highest daily case count was Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) at 1,191, and the lowest was Boxing Day (Dec. 26) with 459 new cases.

Testing was slowed down throughout the holidays, though, with a little over 64,000 tests completed in five days.

Unfortunately, there were 112 more deaths since the last provincial update on Dec. 23. Alberta has now reported 1,002 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March.

There are currently 15,487 active cases province-wide, which is down from 17,821 active cases reported on Dec. 23. A total of 878 Albertans are currently in hospital being treated for COVID-19, 148 are in intensive care.

Almost all areas across the Alberta Health Services South Zone, except for the County of Warner and County of Forty Mile, all reported a few new cases of COVID-19 over Christmas. Over the last five days, the City of Lethbridge reported 33 new infections, Lethbridge County had eight, Cardston County had 16, the MD of Taber had seven, Brooks had four and Medicine Hat reported 23.

Lethbridge has fallen down to 108 active cases.

You can see the most recent local case counts here.