OTTAWA, ON – Lethbridge’s Ridly Greig has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Ottawa Senators.

The 18 year old spent the last season with the WHL’s Brandon Wheat Kings and registered a major junior career-high 60 points over 56 regular season games.

Ottawa GM Pierre Dorion says Greig is a “highly competitive centre with strong character who is difficult to play against, driven, and especially motivated.”

He adds the organization is “looking forward to monitoring his development.”

Greig was selected with the Senators’ third of three first-round picks (28th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft.